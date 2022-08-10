Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G With Custom-Made Cameras Launched In India; Worth Buying For Rs. 21,999?

Tecno has been steadily expanding its smartphone series in India, especially under the Camon series. The latest one to hit the market is the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G. The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G features a custom-made 64MP camera, OIS support, and more premium features. Here's everything you need to know about the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Features

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.8-inch LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the Tecno phone is powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, which can further be extended virtually up to 13GB. Tecno has offered up to 128GB default storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is customized for gaming with the Mali-G57 GPU. At the rear, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G includes triple cameras with a custom-made 64MP RGBW+ main sensor. Tecno claims it can process 200 percent light and enhances the overall photography with OIS and HIS support.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G also includes two 2MP shooters for supporting shots. There's also a 16MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. The Tecno phone includes the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 12 bands of 5G support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and so on.

Plus, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. It also includes a USB Type-C port for charging. But it skips the 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. All of these features make the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G a premium mid-range smartphone with 5G support.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Price In India

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB model. Buyers can choose from Eco Black and Cedar Green colors. The new Tecno phone will go on sale from August 12.

The premium features on the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G puts it in direct competition with Vivo V23e 5G, Oppo A97 5G, Redmi Note 11 T 5G, and so on. But the custom-made cameras on the Tecno phone give it an edge over the competition.

