Tecno Phantom X2 5G FCC Filing Reveals Massive Camera Upgrades; When Is It Coming to India?

Tecno is one of the most popular brands in the affordable segment in India. Tecno has been steadily releasing many smartphones in the country, and it looks like the brand isn't done with this year's launches yet. Reports suggest the Tecno Phantom X2 5G could launch in the coming weeks.

As the name suggests, the upcoming Tecno Phantom X2 will be the successor of the Phantom X that debuted earlier this year. While the first gen was a 4G smartphone, its successor will support 5G. Plus, the Tecno Phantom X2 lineup could include two models - a base variant and a Pro moniker.

Tecno Phantom X2: Camera Upgrades Expected

The upcoming Tecno Phantom X2 was alleged spotted at the EEC certification platform with the model numbers AD8 and AD9, suggesting the vanilla model and the Pro variant. The upcoming Tecno Phantom X2 was also spotted on the FCC website, revealing key details of the new device.

For one, the FCC certification has revealed the rear design of the Tecno Phantom X2. One can spot the massive rear camera module, which includes at least three sensors and an LED flash. Here, one can also see that two of these lenses are quite massive, suggesting a bumper camera upgrade.

The Tecno Phantom X2 seems to also include an autofocus laser and NFC support. The FCC filing also confirms the upcoming Tecno phone will pack in a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging support. The phone is also tipped to offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Tecno Phantom X2 Launch: What to Expect?

Apart from these features, nothing much is known about the upcoming Tecno Phantom X2. Since the new smartphone has appeared on these certification websites, we can expect the series to launch in the coming month. In that case, the Tecno Phantom X2 could debut in October or at least by November.

Additionally, the brand has many new smartphones lined up for launch in India. While the Tecno Pop 6 Pro has just debuted in the country, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G is tipped to debut soon. We can also expect the upcoming Tecno Phantom X2 to arrive in India soon.