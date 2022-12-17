Tecno Phantom X2 5G India Launch Confirmed Officially, Amazon Teaser Out

The Tecno Phantom X2 series was recently launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tecno's most premium smartphone series includes the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro with a retractable camera and the Phantom X2. Both are 5G smartphones and sit at the top of the company's lineup. It has now been confirmed that smartphones will launch in India soon.

At least one of them is launching in India as early as next month. The company has launched a microsite on Amazon India announcing the launch of the flagship smartphone. The

Tecno has launched a microsite on Amazon announcing the launch of its flagship Phantom X2 series. The microsite confirms a few of the features of the smartphones, along with the launch date.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G India Launching in India

So far, Tecno has confirmed the Tecno Phantom X2 5G launch in India. The flagship smartphone will be put up for sale on January 9, according to the Amazon microsite. The listing also revealed the smartphone will be up for pre-orders from January 2.

Making it more lucrative, Tecno said customers who pre-book the Tecno Phantom X2 5G before January 2 will be eligible for a free upgrade to the Tecno Phantom X3 when it launches next year.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G: Specifications and Features

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G is a flagship offering powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, along with a layer of Gorilla Glass. The smartphone has a 5160mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Phantom X2 5G has a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The primary camera has OIS and 4K video support. On the front is a 32MP selfie shooter.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G: Expected Price and Availability

While the exact launch date of the smartphone has yet to be announced, the Amazon microsite confirms it will be out for sale from January 9, with pre-orders from January 2. No other details have been revealed.

The Phantom X2 5G launched in the UAE for SAR 2699 (roughly ₹59,100), a steep asking price for a Tecno smartphone. However, this is also the company's most premium offering, and with the hardware on offer, Tecno could target a premium audience.