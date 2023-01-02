Tecno Phantom X2 Pre-Order Goes Live In India: Check Price, Accessories, And Upgrades Promised

Tecno launched two premium Android smartphones under the Tecno Phantom X2 series in December 2022. The Phantom X2 and the Phantom X2 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, flaunt 120Hz AMOLED display, and triple camera setup. The pre-booking for the Tecno Phantom X2 has gone live on Amazon India. Let's look at the specifications, features, offers, and other details of the premium, flagship-grade smartphone from Tecno.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pre-Booking Live On Amazon India

Techo introduced the Tecno Phantom X2 series smartphones last month. The pre-booking for the Tecno Phantom X2 has just gone live in the Indian market. Just like every Tecno smartphone, the Tecno Phantom X2 too will be available exclusively via Amazon India in two color options: Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey.

There's only one variant of the Tecno Phantom X2 and it ships with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and it has been priced at ₹39,999. The first sale of the smartphone has been scheduled on January 9, 2023.

Tecno is offering a premium vegan leather case in the retail box, which also doubles as a stand. Moreover, the company is promising a free upgrade to the Phantom X3 for those who pre-order Tecno Phantom X2.

Tecno Phantom X2 Specifications, Features

The Tecno Phantom X2 features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The panel features a 360Hz touch sampling rate and boasts a 93.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Tecno has embedded the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor that is manufactured on a 4nm node. The chipset is paired with Mali G710 GPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Tecno Phantom X2 features a triple-rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary lens with OIS. It gets accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone has a 32MP front-facing camera with a dual-LED flash setup for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The new Tecno smartphone comes equipped with a 5160mAh battery unit, which supports 45W fast charging. There's a USB-C port for charging, which has to be used for audio output as Tecno has ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset runs HiOS 12, which is based on Android 12.