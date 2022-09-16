Tecno Pop 6 Pro Coming Soon to India; What to Expect?

Tecno recently launched the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition in India with a unique back panel. Close on its heels, Tecno is planning to bring another new smartphone - the Tecno Pop 6 to the country. While the company has taken to its Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of this device, a dedicated landing page for the Tecno phone has gone live on Amazon India.

Tecno Mobile India has taken to its Twitter handle to confirm that the Tecno Pop 6 smartphone is coming soon to India. The upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon. The company teases the device as "light on your pocket," hinting that it could be a budget phone.

Tecno Pop 6: What to Expect?

The Tecno Pop 6 landing page on Amazon reveals some key specifications of the device. Going by the same, the device will arrive with a 6.56-inch Dot Notch display with an HD+ resolution and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. While the details of the processor and storage remain unknown, the Tecno smartphone is said to draw the power from a 5000mAh battery, which could offer 42 days of standby time.

For imaging, the upcoming smartphone is listed to feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with an 8MP primary sensor and dual LED flashlights. At the front, there will be a 5MP selfie camera sensor with an LED flash unit. Furthermore, the smartphone will be available in at least two colors - Peaceful Blue and Polar Black.

The exact launch date and pricing of this Tecno smartphone remain undisclosed, though it is believed to be a budget device.

