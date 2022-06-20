Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery, Helio G88 Launched; India Price & Sale Date

By

Advertisement

Tecno Pova 3, the successor of the Pova 2 has been launched in India. Like its precursor, the Tecno Pova 3 also packs a huge 7,000 mAh battery; however, the newly launched model has a higher refresh rate, better chipset, and Virtual RAM support. Let's take a look at the features, pricing, and sale details of the Tecno Pova 3 in India.

Tecno Pova 3 Key Features In India

In terms of specs, the Tecno Pova 3 has a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Tecno has used MediaTek Helio G88 processor, which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with up to 5GB of additional Memory Fusion technology.

On the software front, the Tecno Pova 3 runs Android 12 with HiOS 8.6. There is a 7,000 mAh battery unit that comes with support for 33W fast charging. For imaging, the device offers a 50MP triple rear camera setup paired with quad flash. It also includes several camera features such as 2K time-lapse photography, Super Night Mode, Video Bokeh, HDR Mode, and Portrait Beauty.

Upfront, the phone comes with an 8MP selfie camera sensor. Other features include a graphite cooling system, 10W reverse wired charging support, Z-axis linear motor, dual speaker setup, and an official IPX2 rating. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, it measures 9.44mm in thickness.

Tecno Pova 3: Price And Availability In India

The Tecno Pova 3 comes with a starting price of Rs. 11,499 in India. It comes in three color options namely - Electric Blue, Tech Silver, and ECO Black. The handset will go on sale starting June 27 via Tecno's official website and Amazon.

Tecno Pova 3: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a budget-centric device, the Tecno Pova 3 can be a good consideration. You get a mid-range gaming-centric processor, a 90Hz display, along with a huge battery. The device has several upgrades compared to its predecessor Tecno Pova 2.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

OnePlus 10T Likely To Be Better For Gaming Than OnePlus 10 Pro

Tecno Spark 9T With Dual Camera, Helio G37 Chipset Launched: India Price, Features

Jabra Talk 65 Is A Premium Mono Bluetooth Headset with Up To 14-Hrs Of Talk Time

Tecno Pova 3 India Launch Confirmed For June 20

5G To Rollout In 25 Cities In India This Year: How Much Will It Cost?

Tecno Pova 3 Confirmed To Feature 7000 mAh battery

Dilli Bazaar E-Portal To Go Live In December 2022; Everything You Need To Know

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Is Company’s Most Ambitious Smartphone, Find Out Why

Moto G42 India Launch Tipped For Next Week; Features, Pricing & Other Details

Tecno Pova 3 Gets Listed On Amazon India; 90Hz Display, 7,000mAh Battery Confirmed

Apple Is Re-Examining BOE’s OLED Screen Panels For iPhone 14; Screen Sizes Tipped

Tecno Camon 19 Series Global Launch Set For June 14
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: tecno news smartphones
Published On June 20, 2022
Read more...