Tecno Pova 4 Renders, Specs Emerge Ahead of Launch; MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Hinted

The arrival of the Tecno Pova 4, another affordable smartphone from the company is yet to be officially confirmed, but the marketing images and specifications of the device have hit the web. The renders of the upcoming smartphone suggest that the device could arrive in two color options and its possible design.

As per a known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) alongside collaboration with NewZonly, the Tecno Pova 4 could be launched in Bangladesh on October 6. While its availability in other markets remains unknown, the device is said to be released in India during the Diwali sales or later.

Tecno Pova 4 Renders Leak

From the leaked renders, the Tecno Pova 4 is believed to arrive with a similar design as the Tecno Pova Neo 2. The renders hint at the grey and blue color options in a dual-tone finish. At the rear, the device is seen to feature a dual-camera setup at the top left corner, which mimics the arrangement on the Pova Neo 2.

For the uninitiated, the Tecno Pova Neo 2 was recently launched in Russia with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, an FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a capacious 7,000 mAh battery. It is priced at RUB 9,990 (approx. Rs. 14,000) for the variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.