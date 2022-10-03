Tecno Pova 4 Renders, Specs Emerge Ahead of Launch; MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Hinted

Advertisement
Image source  

The arrival of the Tecno Pova 4, another affordable smartphone from the company is yet to be officially confirmed, but the marketing images and specifications of the device have hit the web. The renders of the upcoming smartphone suggest that the device could arrive in two color options and its possible design.

As per a known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) alongside collaboration with NewZonly, the Tecno Pova 4 could be launched in Bangladesh on October 6. While its availability in other markets remains unknown, the device is said to be released in India during the Diwali sales or later.

Tecno Pova 4 Renders Leak

From the leaked renders, the Tecno Pova 4 is believed to arrive with a similar design as the Tecno Pova Neo 2. The renders hint at the grey and blue color options in a dual-tone finish. At the rear, the device is seen to feature a dual-camera setup at the top left corner, which mimics the arrangement on the Pova Neo 2.

For the uninitiated, the Tecno Pova Neo 2 was recently launched in Russia with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, an FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a capacious 7,000 mAh battery. It is priced at RUB 9,990 (approx. Rs. 14,000) for the variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

Image source  

Related: What's unique about the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition smartphone

Tecno Pova 4 Specs: What to Expect?

In addition, the tipster claims that the Tecno Pova 4 could be launched with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could run Android 12 OS and get the power from a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The RAM of the upcoming Tecno smartphone can be expanded by another 5G using unused internal storage. Also, it is claimed to include Panther Engine 2.0 along with Game Space 2.0 for an improved gaming experience.

For imaging, the Tecno Pova 4 could arrive with a 50MP AI-backed dual-camera unit without any word on the secondary sensor. A 6,000 mAh battery is claimed to keep the lights turned on alongside support for 18W fast charging support.

Advertisement
More TECNO News

Tecno Phantom X2 5G FCC Filing Reveals Massive Camera Upgrades; When Is It Coming to India?

Tecno Pop 6 Pro Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova Neo 5G India Launch is Nearing; Dimensity 810 SoC Confirmed

Tecno POVA Neo 5G To Launch Soon In India: Dimensity 810 SoC, 6000mAh Battery Confirmed

Tecno Pop 6 Pro Coming Soon to India; What to Expect?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Launched in India; What’s Unique?

Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Quiz Answers

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Unique Design Coming Soon To India

Tecno’s First-Ever Laptop, Megabook T1 Unveiled At IFA 2022

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G With Custom-Made Cameras Launched In India; Worth Buying For Rs. 21,999?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Set For August 10; Could Be A Game-Changer?

Tecno Spark 9T Launched In India; Costs Under Rs. 10,000
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: tecno news smartphones
Read more...