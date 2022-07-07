Tecno Spark 8P With 50MP Camera, Helio G85 SoC Launched

A budget smartphone - the Tecno Spark 8P has been launched in India today. The highlights of this new smartphone include a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a 50MP triple-camera arrangement at the rear. The device has been launched in the series that comprises the Spark 8 Pro, Spark 8C and Spark Go 2022.

Tecno Spark 8P Price In India

The Tecno Spark 8P has been launched in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is priced at Rs. 10,999 and comes in a slew of color options, including Iris Purple, Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, and Tahiti Gold. Given that it has gone official, the Tecno Spark 8P is up for purchase via offline stores across the country.

Tecno Spark 8P Specifications

The Tecno Spark 8P bestows a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone houses a waterdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

There is support for up to 3GB of additional RAM via the Memory Fusion feature. It has a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage. As per Tecno, the Spark 8P will deliver up to 43% improvement in the average time taken to launch various apps with Super Boost system optimization.

For imaging, the Tecno Spark 8P bestows a triple-camera setup at the rear. The camera arrangement comprises a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary depth sensor and a tertiary AI lens. There are imaging features such as Video Bokeh, Slow Motion, and 2K time lapse. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the notch.

When it comes to other notable aspects, the Tecno Spark 8P gets the power from a 5000mAh battery, which is a standard battery capacity among budget phones. There is support for 18W fast charging, DTS surround sound and an IPX2 rating for splash resistance. Also, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 11 topped with HiOS 7.6, dual SIM support, and standard connectivity aspects.

