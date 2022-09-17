Samsung-made Tensor G2 Chips Technical Specifications Out: Heres What Google Pixel 7s Getting

Google will introduce the next iteration of its flagship smartphone series -- the Pixel 7 on the 6th of October. The Pro variant of the Pixel 7 will pack the Tensor G2 chipset, developed by Samsung. Now, the Pixel 7 Pro's Geekbench results have been leaked, shedding light on the performance and the technical aspects of the Tensor G2 processor. According to the leak, the Tensor G2 is codenamed "gs201", so let's find out what Google's next flagship SoC will offer.

The Geekbench 5 listing confirms that the Tensor G2 will be backed by an octa-core CPU configuration with two high-performance cores based on ARM Cortex-X1 microarchitecture. Similarly, the processor also has two medium-performance cores based on the Cortex-A76 microarchitecture and four efficient cores based on the Cortex-A55 microarchitecture.

Still Lagging Behind A16 Bionic & SD 8+ Gen 1

Although it is based on the identical CPU cluster configuration as the original Tensor, Google has bumped up the clock speed. The high-performance Cortex-X1 cores run at a frequency of 2.85GHz while the medium-performance cores have a clock speed of 2.35GHz.

The Tensor G2-powered Google Pixel 7 Pro managed to log 1068 and 3149 points on single-core and multi-core CPU tests, respectively. When compared to other flagship SoCs such as the A16 Bionic and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Tensor G2 has a lower single-core score. These scores reflect that the CPU on the Tensor G2 is around 10 percent faster than the CPU configuration on the original Tensor.

A Mild Upgrade Over Its Predecessor

Higher clock speed with a combination of an improved 4nm manufacturing process should make the Tensor G2 a pretty efficient processor. Unlike the CPU, the GPU on the Tensor G2 has received a major update and is using the latest Mali-G710 GPU, which is said to be around 20 percent faster than the Mali-G78 on its precursor.

Overall, the Tensor G2 is around 15 percent faster than the Tensor powering the Pixel 6 series of smartphones. The upcoming Pixel 7 series of smartphones will be based on the new Tensor G2 processor and these devices are likely to offer improved performance and better battery life.

