These Samsung, Apple Phones Will Get 5G Support in December; Is Yours on This List?

Apple and Samsung smartphone users have good news. Your phone might support 5G network by December in India, Samsung and Apple have officially confirmed. The new update comes just as Indian authorities have begun pressing OEMs to adopt 5G networks in the country. You can check the list of Samsung and Apple smartphones that will support 5G in India.

5G rollout in India has been the talk of the town for a while now. Apple and Samsung will soon be upgrading the software for their smartphones to enable 5G network on supported devices. If things go according to plan, Apple and Samsung 5G phone users can tap into the high-speed network before the year ends.

5G Network in India

To recall, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 5G services on October 1. Private telcos have been pushing 5G networks to beat the competition. For instance, Reliance Jio announced it would offer 5G network in four cities while Bharti Airtel announced 5G in eight cities.

While network support is one factor for 5G, users will still require the necessary software and hardware to experience the blazing-fast network. This is where OEMs like Apple and Samsung come into the picture.

"We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed," Apple said in a statement. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," Apple said in a statement.

Samsung will also rollout software support for 5G networks in India by mid-November. Chinese smartphone makers like Vivo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus will also be joining the list to support 5G networks in the country.

Apple iPhones Supporting 5G in India

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Min

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2022

Samsung Smartphones Supporting 5G in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Galaxy F42

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung Galaxy M52

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Samsung Galaxy F23

Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy M42

Samsung Galaxy M53

Samsung Galaxy M13

New 5G Phones in India

As one can see, most of the newly released from Apple support 5G, and premium devices from Samsung also support the next-gen network. Latest trends suggest OEMs are upping the competition with 5G smartphones in the mid-range segment. This includes devices in the sub-Rs. 20,000 range. If you're planning to get a new phone, make sure it's 5G-ready to experience the improved network and better speeds.