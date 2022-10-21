Two Realme 10 Devices Spotted On TENNA; Affordable 5G Smartphones Incoming?

The Realme 10 series launch might just be around the corner. In the latest development, the alleged Realme 10 5G and the Pro+ 5G variants were spotted on the Chinese TENAA certification platform. The listing has revealed many key details, including the design of the upcoming smartphones. Are these the new affordable 5G smartphones from Realme? Let's find out.

Previously, the alleged Realme 10 and the Realme 10 Pro+ were spotted on the FCC platform with the model numbers RMX3630 and RMX3686, respectively. Now, two more devices with model numbers RMX3663 and RMX3687 have appeared on TENAA, which could be their 5G variants.

Realme 10 5G Series On TENAA

Judging by the close relationship in the model numbers, reports claim the new phones belong to the Realme 10 series. Here, the device with the number ending 3663 is said to be the 5G variant of the vanilla model and the 3687 device could be the 5G variant of the Realme 10 Pro+. That said, these monikers aren't confirmed yet and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The alleged Realme 10 5G listing on TENAA reveals a punch-hole display with a flat design. At the rear, one can also see the dual-camera setup with an LED flash. The power button embedded with a fingerprint reader and volume rockers is on the right spine of the phone.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G with the model number RMX3687 seems to feature a curved design with a centrally positioned punch-hole display. This phone also offers a dual-camera setup at the rear.

Apart from this, one can spot the power and volume controls on the right spine just like the Realme 10 5G. The alleged Realme 10 Pro+ 5G also appeared on the Chinese 3C website. Here, it was spotted with 65W fast charging support, which might be its USP.

Realme 10 5G Series: What to Expect?

From the looks of it, the upcoming Realme 10 series will have a mix of 4G and 5G devices. With the 5G network budding in India, it would make sense to switch to a 5G phone. In this case, the Realme 10 5G series could bring in premium features with an attractive price tag that could take on Redmi and other brands. We'll know more in the coming days.

Published On October 21, 2022
