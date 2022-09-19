Users Complain of iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shaking When Opened in Third-Party Apps

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 14 Pro recently went on sale in India, and if you managed to get one, you might face a camera glitch like many other users worldwide. Many users who purchased the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are facing camera shakes and awful grinding noises when opened via third-party apps.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issues

Many users took to social media and other platforms to share the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max camera issues. A report from 9To5Mac explains that many users faced terrible grinding noises and other camera glitches when they opened the camera third-party apps. This includes popular apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

For instance, popular YouTuber Luke Miani posted a video of his iPhone 14 Pro Max camera vibrating when using Snapchat. One can also see the buzzing and hear the rattling sound that seems to appear from the iPhone lens. The final image is absolutely blurry.

Interestingly, users who took a picture or shot a video from the iPhone 14 Pro camera have faced no such issue. The buzzing and vibrations seem to be appearing only when the camera is opened from third-party apps as mentioned above.

What is Causing the iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issues?

If the vibrations and grinding noises aren't coming from the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max's camera - then the issue isn't linked to the Camera app. Reports suggest the issue is related to third-party software rather than the iPhone hardware.

Related: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 price, discount in India

For this, affected apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram have to roll out updates specifically for iPhone 14 Pro models. But the problem is that no one knows what seems to be causing the vibrations or grinding. Furthermore, it's unclear if the vibrations can cause physical damage to the iPhone 14 Pro camera.

Presently, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are among the most expensive smartphones. The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from Rs. 1,29,900 in India. So if the camera is damaged because of this glitch, it would be a huge loss for the users.

Read more: Dynamic Island notch on iPhone 14 Pro

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

OnePlus Nord Watch Launching Soon; Coming to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022?

iPhone 14 Pro Models Freezing After Data Transfers; Apple's Investigating the Issue

Apple M1-Powered MacBook Air Available Under Rs. 70,000 on Flipkart; Should You Buy?

Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro India Sale Begins Today; Can You Get Them at a Discount?

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launching on September 22; Amazon Discount Deals Tipped

How to Get the Apple iPhone 14 for Just Rs. 53,900

Lava Blaze Pro Might Launch on September 20 in India; What to Expect?

Video Shows How Crash Detection Feature Works on iPhone 14 Series, Apple Watch

Muxi To Give China Its First Fully-Dedicated Gaming GPU In 2025; Check Details

Apple iPhone 14 Series Shipment Delayed Until October

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Is the iPhone 12 Worth Buying for Under Rs. 40,000?

Croma #BreakfastWithApple Campaign; Pre-Book iPhone 14 Now

Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: iPhone 14 iPhone mobiles smartphones
Published On September 19, 2022
Read more...