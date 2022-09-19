Users Complain of iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shaking When Opened in Third-Party Apps

Apple iPhone 14 Pro recently went on sale in India, and if you managed to get one, you might face a camera glitch like many other users worldwide. Many users who purchased the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are facing camera shakes and awful grinding noises when opened via third-party apps.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issues

Many users took to social media and other platforms to share the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max camera issues. A report from 9To5Mac explains that many users faced terrible grinding noises and other camera glitches when they opened the camera third-party apps. This includes popular apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

For instance, popular YouTuber Luke Miani posted a video of his iPhone 14 Pro Max camera vibrating when using Snapchat. One can also see the buzzing and hear the rattling sound that seems to appear from the iPhone lens. The final image is absolutely blurry.

Interestingly, users who took a picture or shot a video from the iPhone 14 Pro camera have faced no such issue. The buzzing and vibrations seem to be appearing only when the camera is opened from third-party apps as mentioned above.

What is Causing the iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issues?

If the vibrations and grinding noises aren't coming from the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max's camera - then the issue isn't linked to the Camera app. Reports suggest the issue is related to third-party software rather than the iPhone hardware.

For this, affected apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram have to roll out updates specifically for iPhone 14 Pro models. But the problem is that no one knows what seems to be causing the vibrations or grinding. Furthermore, it's unclear if the vibrations can cause physical damage to the iPhone 14 Pro camera.

Presently, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are among the most expensive smartphones. The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from Rs. 1,29,900 in India. So if the camera is damaged because of this glitch, it would be a huge loss for the users.

