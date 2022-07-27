Virat Kohli Is Using A Blue Smartphone, And No, Its Not An iPhone

Celebrities endorsing smartphones is one of the oldest tales in the marketing book. Brands usually do this to create hype around the product, and the loyal fans of that celebrity are most likely to get the phone that is apparently being used by their icon.

We all know that Virat Kohli is currently the brand ambassador for Vivo in India. It looks like Vivo just gave us an early look at its next mid-range smartphone -- the Vivo V25 Pro. Virat Kohli, the popular Indian cricketer has now posted a picture of an unknown blue-colored phone with the caption "my favorite shade of blue" and Twitter thinks it's the Vivo V25 Pro.

What Do We Know About Vivo V25 Pro?

The Vivo V25 Pro will be a sucessor to the Vivo V23 Pro. If Virat is indeed teasing the V25 Pro, then the V25 series of smartphones, along with the Pro model is expected to launch in the next few weeks. Just like any successor, the V25 Pro is expected to pack more power and come in a new avatar when compared to Vivo V23 Pro.

As per the recent leaks, the Vivo V25 Pro is expected to pack a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which makes the Vivo V25 Pro the most powerful smartphone in Vivo's V series.

The Vivo V25 Pro is likely to have a triple camera setup at the back, possibly with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP or 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and then a 2MP macro lens. The device is also likely to pack a high-resolution selfie camera.

Looking at all these specifications, the Vivo V25 Pro could turn out to be a little more expensive than its predecessor, and the base model of the Vivo V25 Pro might cost around Rs. 35,000, and the device will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3.

