Vivo S16 Pro Design Renders Leak: Dimensity 8200 SoC, AMOLED Screen Tipped

Vivo S16 series has been confirmed to launch in China next month. The specifications of the premium mid-range Android smartphone have surfaced online. The Chinese smartphone company may launch the Vivo S16 and S16 Pro in international markets, including India, under a different name. Let's look at the leaked design and expected specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

Vivo S16 Series Smartphones To Launch In December

Vivo has indicated it is expanding its S-series smartphone lineup. The upcoming Vivo S16 series is expected to include three smartphones: Vivo S16, Vivo S16e, and Vivo S16 Pro. Now renders of the alleged Vivo S16 Pro have surfaced online. The successor to the Vivo S15 Pro seems to have a slightly tweaked design.

The leaked renders and promotional material confirm the Vivo S16 Pro smartphone feature a rectangular and larger back camera module The handset is sporting three identical camera cutouts and a large LED ring. The Vivo S15 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to feature one small camera and two larger cameras.

The Vivo S15 Pro and the Vivo S16 Pro reportedly sport a similar-looking curved display. The S16 Pro seems to have a speaker grill and a USB Type-C port. There appears to be a tiny hole for a microphone at the bottom and top. The volume and the power keys seem to be located on the right side, according to the renders.

The Vivo S16 Pro could feature a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen seems to have an under-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is reportedly powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, which could be paired with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. Vivo could offer 128GB and 256GB storage options. This chipset is expected to make its debut with the iQOO Neo 7 SE.

Vivo may embed a 5000mAh battery inside the Vivo S16 Pro with support for 80W fast charging. The phone is expected to feature a USB-C port and support wireless charging as well.

Vivo S16 Pro Launch And Availability

The Vivo S16 series is confirmed to be released on December 22, but the launch may be restricted to China. Vivo may launch the smartphones in this series in international markets, including India, as part of the Vivo V27 series.

The Vivo S16 Pro is expected to be offered in three color variants: black, green, and gold. Vivo has just confirmed the S16 series but hasn't offered any details about the price or specifications. Hence, it would be wise to wait for more information before commenting on the competition the upcoming Vivo smartphone will face.