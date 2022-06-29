Vivo T1x India Launch Tipped; 5,000mAh Battery, Up To 120Hz Refresh Rate Expected

Vivo is all set to unveil a new T-series handset dubbed the Vivo T1x in India. The device was spotted on the BIS listing, hinting at an imminent launch. For the unaware, the smartphone is already available in the Chinese and global markets. The Chinese variant supports the 5G network, while the global model comes with 4G connectivity.

Vivo T1x India Launch Soon

The Vivo T1x was spotted with the number V2143 on the BIS listing. The listing has not revealed anything apart from the model number. Additionally, tipster Paras Guglani claimed that the Vivo T1x will launch soon in the country. The exact launch timeline is yet to be revealed. Besides, Vivo has also not shared any word on this yet. We expect the launch could take place next month.

Vivo T1x Features

Running Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12, the Vivo T1x has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) LCD display. The 5G variant supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, while the 4G model comes with a standard refresh rate. There is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood of the Vivo T1x 4G, while the 5G variant comes with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo T1x 4G comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, and two 2MP cameras, while the 5G variant has 64MP dual cameras. For selfies and videos, both models have an 8MP camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo T1x packs a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging, on the other hand, the 5G model supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo T1x Expected Price In India

The Vivo T1x 4G price starts at MYR 649 (roughly Rs. 11,500), while the 5G variant comes with a starting price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000). Given that, we expect the 4G variant of the Vivo T1x could come under Rs. 15,000, while the 5G model will be available at around Rs. 20,000 in India. So, it remains to be seen which variant of the Vivo T1x will come into the country.

