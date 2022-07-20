Vivo T1x India Launch Today; To Be Priced At Rs. 11,499

By

Vivo T1x is slated to launch a new smartphone - the Vivo T1x in India today at 12 PM. Ahead of the launch of this smartphone, we have been coming across several leaks and speculations regarding the device that have hinted at the key specs and design. Now, the pricing of the smartphone has been revealed ahead of its launch.

Vivo T1x Price In India Leaks

As per the recent reports, Vivo T1x is tipped to be launched only in one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is likely to be priced at Rs. 11,4999. However, the company is yet to confirm the variants and pricing officially. If this speculation turns out to be true and the Vivo T1x is priced under Rs. 12,000, then we can expect it to compete against the likes of similar offerings in the budget smartphone market such as the Poco M4 5G, Redmi Note 11 and others.

Vivo T1x Expected Specifications

Based on existing reports, the Vivo T1x has been teased alongside some of its key specifications on a microsite. From these, the smartphone's battery capacity is evident. The upcoming Vivo smartphone is likely to get the power from a 5000mAh battery with the usual 18W fast charging support.

Apart from this, the hardware aspects of the Vivo T1x are likely to include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. There could be expandable storage space as well. The Vivo T1x is said to include a 4-layer cooling system, which is tipped to ensure smooth performance while gaming.

Besides these, Vivo has teased that the smartphone will arrive with a FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%, and a dual-camera system at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor. At the front, it is tipped to feature a waterdrop notch with a single selfie single camera sensor. The rear camera is said to come with features such as super night mode, super HDR, and multi-layer portrait. We will get to know more details of the smartphone at the time of its launch in India.

Published On July 20, 2022
