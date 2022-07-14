Vivo T1x Launching Soon In India; Affordable 5G Phone In Offing

Vivo T1x is all set to launch in the Indian market, the company has officially teased. The phone will be joining the Vivo T1 44W and the T1 Pro 5G, which were released in the country in May. The teaser for the Vivo T1x shows a smartphone behind a wheel with dual rear cameras and it reads "Get Set Turbo".

Vivo T1x Specifications, Features

Unfortunately, the company hasn't yet revealed anything about the specifications of the Vivo T1x. The brand has already recently launched the Vivo T1X 5G model in China, but the design of the rear camera module in the Indian teaser is different. So, it's not clear if the Chinese model will be launching in India or not.

If the reports are to be believed, the upcoming Vivo T1x will be arriving with a 6.58-inch LCD display, which will have a resolution of 2,408 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is said to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which will be at least paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Software-wise, it will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS custom skin out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Vivo T1x will be arriving with a 50MP primary camera module on the back with an aperture of f/1.8. The main sensor will be accompanied by a 2MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP third shooter. For selfies, the users can expect the device to offer an 8MP camera. The connectivity features will include 4G or 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Multi-Turbo 5.0, and the USB Type-C port.

The Vivo T1x is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. The device could have either a punch-hole design or a waterdrop notch above the screen. That's all we know about the upcoming Vivo T1x at the moment. As for the pricing, the smartphone is expected to arrive as a budget offering.

Vivo T1x Will Join T1 44W, T1 Pro 5G In India

As mentioned above, the Vivo T1x will be joining the Vivo T1 44W and the Vivo T1 Pro 5G in the Indian market. The Vivo T1 44W's price in India starts at Rs. 14,499 for the base variant which goes up to Rs. 17,999 for the most high-end model. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G's 6GB RAM version costs Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB RAM model will set the consumers back by Rs. 24,999.

