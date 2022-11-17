Vivo V21s 5G Announced With 44MP Selfie Camera, Dimensity 800U SoC; What’s New?

Vivo is gearing up to launch the next-gen X90 series with the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Meanwhile, the brand has discreetly launched another smartphone in Taiwan. The Vivo V21s 5G is the latest offering from the brand that features a 44MP selfie camera, Dimensity 800U SoC, and much more. Are there any new features the phone is offering compared to the Vivo V21 5G that launched in April 2021?

Vivo V21s 5G Features

The new Vivo V21s 5G flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels. The smartphone offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience. Under the hood, the new Vivo phone draws power from the Dimensity 800U chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage.

At the rear, the Vivo V21s 5G features a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter with OIS (optical image stabilization) support. The rear cameras also include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. More importantly, the Vivo V21s 5G features a 44MP front camera with OIS support, making it a handy tool for social media influencers and content creators.

The Vivo V21s 5G also packs in a 4,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. It runs Android 12 OS with the FunTouch custom skin on top. Connectivity features on the phone include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and NFC.

Vivo V21s 5G Price, Availability

Surprisingly, there seems to be no difference between the newly launched Vivo V21s 5G and the first-gen Vivo V21 5G smartphone. The older Vivo phone also packed in the Dimensity 800U SoC, 44MP selfie camera, 33W fast charging support, and even the same display.

Vivo's target audience is pretty unclear with the new V21s 5G smartphone, especially since it's already announced the Vivo V25 lineup with better upgrades. The Vivo V21s 5G is currently available only in Taiwan priced at NT$ 11,490 (around ₹30,000). Buyers can choose from Colorful and Dark Blue color options. It's unclear if it'll arrive in other markets including India.