Vivo has dropped the price of two of its recently launched smartphones called the V23e 5G and the Y21T in the Indian market. Both of the handsets have received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in the country. While the Vivo V23e is a mid-range 5G device, the Vivo Y21T is an affordable offering. Both of the handsets were released in India earlier this year.

Vivo V23e 5G Price In India, Specifications

Talking about the Vivo V23e 5G first, the handset was released in India in February for Rs. 25,990. Now, the device is available for Rs. 24,990 on the company's website and other channels. The mid-range 5G device comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which are being offered in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Blue color versions. Design-wise, it provides a look of a similar look found on the regular mid-range 5G Vivo smartphones.

The Vivo V23e 5G comes with a 6.44-inch display, which offers an AMOLED panel and a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, aided by 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Funtouch OS 12-based on Android 12. The camera features include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP third sensor. For selfies, the device offers a 44MP shooter.

The 5G handset comes with regular connectivity options - dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C charging port. For security, there's an in-display fingerprint scanner onboard the handset. A 4,050 mAh battery with massive 44W fast charging support keeps the mid-range package alive.

Vivo Y21T Price In India, Features

The Vivo Y21T is one of the most affordable budget smartphones in India. It was launched originally for Rs. 16,499, but is now being offered for Rs. 15,499 in the country. The device is available in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is up for grabs in two color models - Midnight Blue and Pearl White.

The major highlights of the Vivo Y21T include a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD display and the octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor. In the camera department, the phone offers a 50MP main sensor, which is paired with a couple of 2MP sensors. For selfies, there's an 8MP snapper. The 4G-enabled device is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W Flashcharge fast charging technology.

