Vivo V25 4G India Launch Likely Set for Mid-November; Is it the Rebranded Vivo V25e?

It looks like Vivo is not going to take a break from launching new phones in India. The smartphone maker is reportedly working on bringing yet another smartphone into the V25 lineup with the Vivo V25 4G. Recently, the company launched the Vivo V25 Pro 5G in India and the toned-down variant of the same, the Vivo V25e 4G in the global markets.

Now, a recent report by Pricebaba claims that the company is working on launching the 4G variant in India. The report cites a trusted tipster Paras Guglani (aka Passionate Geekz). It notes that the upcoming Vivo smartphone, the Vivo V25 4G could be launched in the country by mid-November.

Is it the Rebranded Vivo V25e 4G?

The report goes on to state that the specifications and color options of the Vivo V25 4G could be almost identical to those of the Vivo V25e. However, the company is likely to use different names for the color options of its upcoming phone. That said, the Vivo V25 4G coming to India next month is believed to be a rebranded variant of the Vivo V25e 4G available in select global markets.

To recap on its specifications, the Vivo V25e bestows a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a notch to house the 32MP selfie camera sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. The device draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Running Android 12 topped with Funtouch OS 12, the Vivo V25e bestows a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. A 4,500 mAh battery powers the device alongside 44W fast charging support.

The highlight of the smartphone is the presence of a Fluorite AG Glass at the rear, which changes its colors under sunlight or a UV light source. This is something we saw on the Vivo V25 Pro 5G as well. If the Vivo V25 4G is the rebranded variant of the Vivo V25e, then we can expect the rear design to remain the same.