Vivo V25 5G Goes on Sale in India; Check Launch Offers

The newly launched Vivo V25 5G is available for sale for the first time in India today. This new smartphone was launched last week and comes with a color-changing Fluorite AG back panel as its Pro variant. The other highlights of the device include a triple-camera setup, a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and more.

Vivo V25 5G First Sale in India

The Vivo V25 5G comes in two variants in India - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 27,999 and a high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 31,999. The smartphone comes in Surfing Blue and Elegant Black color options.

You can buy the Vivo V25 5G from Flipkart, the official Vivo India e-store, and select retail stores, As a part of the launch offers, you can buy the Vivo smartphone with an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 using an HDFC, ICICI, or SBI credit or debit card or choosing EMI transactions. On the other hand, there is an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 2,000 on choosing the Vivo India e-store for the purchase. There will be no-cost EMI payment options starting from Rs. 4,667 per month and exchange discounts of up to Rs. 19,000 on eligible smartphones.

Should You Buy Vivo V25 5G?

The Vivo V25 5G is a good buy for those who are looking for a capable smartphone in the mid-range segment. It comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an FHD+ resolution. The hardware aspects include the Dimensity 900 SoC teamed up with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12 topped with Funtouch custom skin.

Other goodies accompanying this smartphone include standard connectivity features along with 5G, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC rapid charging tech. You can also consider buying rivals such as the Oppo Reno8 5G available in the same segment.

