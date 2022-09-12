Vivo V25 5G India Launch Set for September 15; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Vivo has just confirmed the launch date of the Vivo V25 5G in India. While the device is already official in Thailand, it will be hitting the sub-continent shores on September 15. This is the second phone in the series, following the launch of the V25 Pro last month. Similar to the Pro model, the Vivo V25 5G will arrive with a color-changing rear panel.

Vivo has already confirmed some details of this upcoming smartphone, which will go on sale via Flipkart. It will come to India in two color options and offer support for Extended RAM as well. Below are the specifications, expected pricing, and other details of the Vivo V25 5G.

Vivo V25 5G Expected Specifications

The Vivo V25 5G will launch as an affordable premium smartphone. It will be a 5G smartphone sporting a Fluorite AG Glass back panel. The blue color option of the device will change to turquoise as soon as it is exposed to UV light. The company will also launch a black color variant of this smartphone.

The teasers show that the Indian variant of the Vivo V25 5G will adorn a waterdrop notch to house the 50MP selfie camera sensor with support for eye autofocus. In addition, there will be 8GB of RAM alongside support for Extended RAM support.

One of the recent reports by MySmartPrice revealed some key specs of the upcoming Vivo smartphone. These include a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has hinted at the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. There will be a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

A 4,500 mAh battery along with support for 44W fast charging tech. Other aspects revealed by the report include a thickness of 7.79mm, a weight of 186 grams, runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, and uses a Dimensity 900 SoC. In terms of pricing, the Vivo V25 5G is speculated to be priced under Rs. 30,000. At this price point, it will compete against rivals, including Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, and more.

