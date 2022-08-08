Vivo V25 Pro 5G To Use Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC

Virat Kohli recently gave us an early look at the upcoming smartphone -- the Vivo V25 Pro 5G. Vivo India has now launched a dedicated micro-blogging page, revealing the actual design and some of the features and specifications of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G.

As per the official website, the Vivo V25 Pro 5G will be available in at least two color options -- light blue and grey. The back panel of the phone seems to be made from plastic, and the device also has a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with support for OIS.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G Display

The Vivo V25 Pro 5G comes with a 3D curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Although they have not mentioned the exact specifications of the display, we believe Vivo is using an FHD+ resolution panel with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the performance, the Vivo V25 Pro 5G is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The performance of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G is expected to be similar to the OnePlus 2T, which is also based on the same Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

The Vivo V25 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 4,830 battery and the device is also expected to support fast charging via the USB Type-C cable. Just like the previous V series smartphones, the V25 Pro might not support wireless charging and it is also expected to miss out on IP rating.

How Much Does It Cost?

As per the leaked specifications, the Vivo V25 Pro 5G is expected to be a mid-tier 5G smartphone. Looking at the price of devices like the OnePlus 2T 5G, the price of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G is expected to be around Rs. 30,000, and the base model of the Vivo V25 Pro is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

