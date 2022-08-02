Vivo V25 Pro Cameras, Features Tipped; Likely To Cost Less Than Rs. 40,000 In India

Vivo has been steadily teasing the new V25 series, set to launch in India soon. The Vivo V25 series is tipped to pack some powerful features at an attractive price, aiming to take on competition from Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus. A new report has revealed key features and specs of the Vivo V25 Pro.

Vivo V25 Pro Camera Features Revealed

To recall, we first saw the Vivo V25 Pro when Indian cricketer Virat Kohli teased the smartphone first. A new report has now disclosed the Vivo V25 Pro camera features, which will allegedly feature a triple-lens setup at the rear. The upcoming Vivo phone will include a 64MP primary camera with OIS and Super Night mode.

The Vivo V25 Pro will reportedly feature an ultra-wide lens with EIS or Electronic Image Stabilization. Up front, the new phone will also feature a 32MP selfie lens with eye AutoFocus. Apart from the cameras, the report also talks about the design and other features of the upcoming Vivo phone.

Vivo will supposedly include the color-changing technology with a Fluorite AG glass for the rear panel. This means the Vivo V25 Pro will also change color when exposed to sunlight. Additionally, it will reportedly offer 66W fast charging support, which is a massive jump from the 44W fast charging from its predecessor.

The Vivo V25 Pro will also reportedly flaunt an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is tipped to power the new Vivo smartphone. It will also run Android 12 OS with the FunTouch OS custom skin on top.

Vivo V25 Pro Price In India Tipped

Features aside, the new report also talks about the Vivo V25 Pro price in India. It will start from roughly Rs. 40,000 for the base variant. This would take on competition from Oppo, OnePlus, and other brands.

For instance, the newly launched OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and the Oppo Reno8 Pro will come in close competition. The Vivo V25 Pro will come as the successor to the Vivo V23 Pro, and is tipped to launch in August. We can expect more teasers in the coming days.

