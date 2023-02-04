Vivo X90 Pro With A Sony 1-inch Camera Sensor Launched Globally: Price Revealed

Vivo's X90 Pro flagship smartphone has been available in the Chinese market since November 2022. The brand has finally launched the Vivo X90 Pro alongside the vanilla Vivo X90 in the international markets. The major highlight of the Vivo X90 Pro is the 1-inch camera sensor that it packs in along with a host of other features such as a big curved AMOLED panel, a Dimensity flagship processor, a hardware V2 imaging chip, and a 120W fast charging support, among others.

Vivo X90 Pro: Features, Specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro boasts a curved 6.78-inch 10-bit AMOLED with a Full HD+ screen resolution, HDR10+ support, 452 PPI, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can reach a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The Vivo X90 Pro is also powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC as the vanilla Vivo X90. It is an octa-core processor featuring one Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.80GHz. Graphics duty is handled by the ARM Immortalis-G715 GPU.

On the optics front, the Vivo X90 Pro is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary shooter camera with an f/1.75 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 12MP IMX663 ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP IMX758 telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom and OIS. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by a 32MP sensor at the front. The cameras are Zeiss branded and are aided by a V2 imaging chip for enhanced processing and low-light photography.

Some other notable features of the device include stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio, aptX-HD, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP68 dust/water resistance, NFC, IR, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C 3.2 port, among others. The Vivo X90 Pro is backed by a 4870mAh battery coupled with a 120W wired fast charging and a 50W wireless charging option.

Vivo X90 Pro: Price, Availability

The Vivo X90 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at MYR 4,999 (approx. ₹95,000) in the Malaysian market. It is offered in a single Legend Black vegan leather color option in Malaysia. The smartphone might arrive in India in Q2 2023 at a slightly lower price.