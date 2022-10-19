Vivo X90 Pro+ To Feature Dimensity 9200 SoC; More Powerful Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 2?

Vivo is gearing up for its flagship X90 series launch in December. Rumors claim the lineup would include at least three models -- the Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro+ variant. New rumors suggest the most premium of the lot, the Vivo X90 Pro+, would feature the Dimensity 9200 chipset. Would it offer higher speeds and better performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2?

MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9000 chipset based on a 4nm process last year. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station claims the Dimensity 9200 chipset would debut in November this year. It's now speculated that the Vivo X90 Pro+ would be among the first phones to feature the Dimensity 9200 SoC, at least in China.

Vivo X90 Pro+ With Dimensity 9200 Chipset

Another tipster, WHY LAB, shared on Weibo that the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+ would draw power from the next-gen Dimensity 9200 processor. Previous reports claimed the upcoming Pro+ model would feature the upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is also said to launch in November.

To recall, the Vivo X80 series debuted last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. In China, the Vivo X80 series debuted with both Snapdragon and Dimensity chipset options, at least for select models. The tipster claims the same could happen with the Vivo X90 Pro+, at least in China

Vivo X90 Pro+ Features: What to Expect?

The rumor mill has been churning out reports of the alleged Vivo X90 Pro+ for a while now. Previous leaks claim the new Vivo flagship will flaunt an AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ resolution. An in-display fingerprint reader was also rumored.