Vivo Y77 5G With Dimensity 930, 50MP Camera Goes Official; Coming To India?

Vivo Y77 5G smartphone has been introduced officially in the brand's home market of China. The device has arrived in the market as the first MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor-powered handset. The company recently also launched the Vivo Y77 5G model in the Malaysian market with the Dimensity 810 SoC and bigger battery size. Let's have a look at the Chinese Vivo Y77 5G's specifications.

Vivo Y77 5G Gets An Attractive Design; Features & Specs

The Vivo Y77 5G is equipped with an attractive design that has a punch-hole display and minimal bezels on all sides. The smartphone sports a large square camera module on the back with two cameras. There's a dual-tone design at the rear. The volume rocker and the power button / fingerprint sensor are placed on the right side of the device. The bottom has the charging port, the headphone socket, and the speaker grille.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y77 5G has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor. The device comes in as many as four RAM and storage memory variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The phone is equipped with a 6.64-inch display, which has a resolution of 2,388 x 1,080 pixels and a higher 120Hz refresh rate. The device also has up to 240Hz touch sampling rate for an enhanced gaming experience.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y77 5G offers a 50MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8. There's also a 2MP macro shooter with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and video calling, the phone has an 8MP snapper with an aperture of f/2.0. Both cameras are capable of recording full HD videos. Software-wise, the smartphone boots Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean user interface.

The connectivity options of the Vivo Y77 include 5G SA / NSA, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS with GLONASS, and the USB Type-C charging port. The handset is fuelled by a beefy 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging technology. The phone will be available in China at a starting price tag of around Rs. 18,000.

Vivo Y77 5G Is Coming To India?

Vivo sells a handful of Y series smartphones in India like the Vivo Y3s, Y21T, and the Y75 5G. Since the Vivo Y77 is a mid-range 5G offering, we can expect it to land on the Indian shores in the near future later this year.

