Vivo Y77e 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: India Price, Features

By

Vivo has been steadily expanding its product offering to include new mid-range 5G phones. The latest one is the Vivo Y77e 5G, which the brand has launched without much fanfare. The Vivo Y77e 5G packs Dimensity 810 processor, AMOLED display, and other premium features.

Vivo Y77e 5G Features

The Vivo Y77e 5G flaunts a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a teardrop cutout for the selfie camera. The Vivo smartphone offers a 60Hz refresh rate, a 188Hz touch sampling rate, and an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

Under the hood, the new Vivo Y77e 5G is powered by the Dimensity 810 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Users can expand the storage via a microSD card but there isn't room for RAM expansion.

At the rear, the Vivo Y77e 5G packs a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP supporting lens. There's also an 8MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. Additionally, the new Vivo smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y77e 5G includes the usual connectivity options like dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, USB Type-C port, and even a 3.5mm audio jack. The Vivo phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that's embedded in the power button. The Vivo Y77e 5G has debuted in China and runs Android 12 OS with OriginOS UI.

Vivo Y77e 5G Price

The Vivo Y77e 5G is available in a single model of 8GB RAM + 128GB priced at CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 20,000). Vivo is also said to launch the phone in two more variants of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Buyers can choose from Crystal Black, Summer Listening to the Sea, and Crystal Powder.

Vivo Y77e 5G In India

The Vivo Y77 5G is available in India for Rs. 20,990 - making it a powerful mid-range 5G phone. The new 'e' variant of the model is yet to launch in India. Considering the specs are slightly trimmed down, we can expect the Vivo Y77e 5G to cost less than Rs. 20,000 - which is a booming 5G market in the country right now.

Published On August 12, 2022
