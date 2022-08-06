Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Massive Discount Of Rs. 13,000: Should You Buy?

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 has debuted and the online retailer is offering attractive discounts and offers for buyers. If you are buying the Xiaomi 12 Pro, then you can get the device at the lowest possible price during the sale, which will last until August 10. In addition, there will be some partner banks as well.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Massive Discount

For the uninitiated, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has been launched starting from Rs. 62,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Now, the variant is available at a massive discount of Rs. 13,000 and will let you purchase it for Rs. 49,999. As a part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, the online retailer is offering a coupon offer worth Rs. 5,000.

In addition, buyers will get Rs. 6,000 off on using a credit card from any bank for the purchase. The SBI credit cardholders will get an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on the transaction. These offers account for Rs. 13,000 on whole and it brings the effective price of the Xiaomi smartphone down to Rs. 49,999.

What's more, the online retailer offers an exchange offer, wherein buyers of the Xiaomi 12 Pro can exchange their old smartphone to bring the cost of the device lower by up to Rs. 24,350. Notably, the exchange discount will be calculated based on the smartphone you are trading in. If you trade in a high-end smartphone, then you can get the maximum exchange discount, which will let you purchase the Xiaomi flagship at a much lower price point.

Should You Buy Xiaomi 12 Pro?

If you are eyeing a premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone for consistent performance, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is one such handset. Given that you can purchase the Xiaomi 12 Pro at a massive discount of Rs. 13,000, are you interested in buying it during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale? Before making a decision, do keep in mind that this is definitely a deal that is worth considering as it is a high-end and premium offering from the company.

