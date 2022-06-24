Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Date Revealed; Specs & Features We Know So Far

By

Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Most recently, a report suggested that the phone will be utilizing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. This will make the Xiaomi 12 Ultra one of the first devices to utilize this SoC. In addition, a recent source has revealed the alleged launch date of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Spec & Features We Know So Far

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to come with a LEICA-branded camera on the back. The phone is expected to offer a 50MP primary, which will be aided by two other sensors. For selfies and video calling, the device is rumored to offer a20MP snapper. On the front, the device will be offering a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen bearing a 120Hz display.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor-powered smartphone is expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and up 512GB of native storage. We can expect the handset's connectivity options and battery details to be revealed very soon, so stay tuned.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Is Launching On July 5

Furthermore, the source has suggested that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone will be launched on July 5 in the Chinese market. The company will reportedly start teasing the device from June 28. So, we will have more details in the coming days.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Will Compete With ROG Phone 6

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be launched alongside the ASUS ROG Phone 6. They both will be fighting to win the title of the most high-end phone to date. The ROG Phone 6 was benchmarked with a whopping 16GB of RAM, accompanied by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. ASUS has confirmed that the new ROG offering will arrive with support for a 165Hz display compared to a 144Hz screen found on the previous generations.

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is expected to be fully revealed on July 5. The rumor mill suggests that the handset will be offering a 6.78-inch display, a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and Android 12 out-of-the-box. We will have more details in the coming days, so stay tuned.

Published On June 24, 2022
