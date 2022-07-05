Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Ultra Launched: Leica Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC At Helm

Xiaomi 12S series of smartphones have been introduced in the brand's home market of China. The company has launched three new devices in the series including the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra with Leica cameras. In addition, the vendor has also introduced the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition with a bigger battery and a different camera module.

Xiaomi 12S Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi 12S comes with a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, which offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and support for HDR10+ content. The phone has Dolby Vision support and a layer of the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 12S has the 50MP Sony IMX707 main sensor, which is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP telemacro sensor, and 8K video recording support. For selfies and video calling, there's a 32MP shooter with a field-of-view of 80.5 degrees. The device boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor for security as well.

The connectivity features of the Xiaomi 12S include 5G SA / NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and the USB Type-C port. Lastly, the smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12S Pro Features, Design, Specifications

Coming to the Xiaomi 12S Pro, the handset is equipped with a slightly bigger 6.73-inch screen with full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch-sampling rate of 480Hz, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. At the rear, the phone has a 50MP main camera, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and a 50MP portrait lens. The selfie camera of the device is the same as the Xiaomi 12S.

The processor, RAM, memory, connectivity, security, and software features of the Xiaomi 12S Pro are similar to the Xiaomi 12S. However, the handset is backed by a slightly bigger 4,600 mAh battery, which supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Has Different Heat Dissipation System

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra shares most of its specifications with the Xiaomi 12S Pro. However, the device comes with a different heat dissipation system. The handset has a three-dimensional cooling pump, which is ingeniously designed with a series of channels. The company says that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cooling mechanism is much better than the traditional vapor chamber cooling system found on the latest flagship devices.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has arrived as the first Android smartphone to support Dolby Vision HDR video recording, apart from playback. There's a 50MP Sony IMX989 main sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX586 wide-angle lens, a 48MP Sony periscope telephoto shooter, and the Leica Summicron optics on board. This one is fuelled by a much bigger 4,860 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition Also Introduced

Xiaomi also introduced the Dimensity Edition of the Xiaomi 12 Pro at the event. This one is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor as compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which powers the previous model of the same. The new variant also has a bigger 5,160 mAh battery, but the charging capacity is reduced to 67W from 120W.

The main camera of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is the same as the previous model. The phone has a 50MP Sony IMX707 main shooter, while the other two are a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP telephoto lens.

Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Ultra, 12 Pro MediaTek Edition Pricing

Coming to the pricing, the Xiaomi 12S is being offered at a starting price tag of around Rs. 47,150. The Xiaomi 12S Pro will be available starting from Rs. 55,400, while the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be up for grabs from Rs. 70,600. As for the Xiaomi 12 Pro MediaTek Edition, it will be released for approx. Rs. 47,150 for the starting model.

As of now, there's no word when Xiaomi is planning to launch the Xiaomi 12S series of smartphones in global markets including India. However, we can expect the brand to release some information regarding it in the near future after the new phones go on sale in China.

