Xiaomi 12T Pro With 200MP Camera Launching In September

Xiaomi is all set to match Motorola by launching its very first smartphone with a whopping 200MP camera. The Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to be the first smartphone to feature Samsung's 200MP smartphone camera sensor -- ISOCELL HP1, and here are the details regarding Xiaomi's upcoming performance-centric smartphone.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Camera Specifications

Despite having a 200MP primary camera, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will not be a camera-centric device, as it is said to feature a triple camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The phone is also said to include a 20MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Hardware Specifications

Just like the flagship 200MP primary camera, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone will offer at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the high-end variant of the device will offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the phone will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

In terms of software experience, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will deliver MIUI 13 OS based on Android 12 OS, and the device is expected to receive an Android 13 update in the coming days. Unlike the upcoming Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the Xiaomi 12T Pro looks like a performance-oriented smartphone and is likely to be priced aggressively despite having a 200MP camera.

Coming To India?

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to launch in India post the international launch. Looking at the specifications, the Xiaomi 12T Pro might cost around Rs. 50,000 and is expected to compete against the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T.

