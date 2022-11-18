Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro Begins Internal Testing in Asia; When is It Coming to India?

Xiaomi 13 is among the smartphones that will incorporate the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. A new report states that Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have begun internal testing in different countries in Asia. It means, one can expect Xiaomi 13 series to launch in early 2023, upping the competition for other SD 8 Gen 2 phones.

Tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the Chinese brand has begun the internal testing for the Xiaomi 13 series. He also claims the Xiaomi 13 was spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) recently with the model number 2210132G. This also suggests that Xiaomi will launch the phones in India in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi 13 Series: What to Expect?

Several previous reports have speculated the specs of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series. Both the vanilla model and the Pro variant are expected to flaunt a centrally-positioned punch-hole display. Both phones could feature an LTPO display with 2K resolution and curved design.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will power both smartphones. One can also expect up to 12GB of RAM, at least for the Xiaomi 13 Pro. A few leaks suggest a triple-camera setup for the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

If the reports are true, it will include a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto shooter. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is rumored to also feature a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling. More importantly, the cameras developed by Leica are said to offer realistic and life-like images.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is also said to offer a 4,800 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. This will place the Pro model on par with other 120W fast-charging phones. One can also expect both phones to run Android 13 OS with the MIUI custom skin baked on top.

Xiaomi 13 Lineup in India

Xiaomi is one of the top brands in India with a massive user base. The upcoming Xiaomi 13 will join the list of popular devices from the brand. Like always, one can expect Xiaomi to price the new phone attractively to win over buyers. Since the Xiaomi 13 series could launch early in 2023, the phones could arrive in India shortly after that.

Published On November 18, 2022
