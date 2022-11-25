Xiaomi 13 Spotted on Geekbench: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Revealed

Xiaomi could soon launch the Xiaomi 13 series in the Indian market. The upcoming premium Android smartphones from the Chinese smartphone company may have already secured BIS certification. And now, one of the devices has surfaced on Geekbench, confirming some key specifications. Let's look at the Xiaomi 13's capabilities, hardware, expected features, and competition.

Xiaomi 13 Specifications And Features

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Xiaomi 13 Android smartphone series in the next few weeks. The company could launch two handsets in the Xiaomi 13 series: Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

However, before the company's official announcement, a new benchmarking listing of a Xiaomi smartphone surfaced online. The Xiaomi 13 is reportedly codenamed 2211133C and was previously spotted on the 3C certification. The same device has now made an appearance on Geekbench.

The benchmark listing for the Xiaomi 13 reveals some of its key specifications. According to the listing, even the base variant in the Xiaomi 13 series will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The device being tested seems to be packing 12GB RAM. However, the Xiaomi 13 could ship in 8GB as well as 16GB RAM variations.

The listing indicates the Xiaomi 13 scored 1497 points in the single-core test and managed to score 5089 points in the multi-core test. These scores are in line with other smartphones which will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Advertisement

The GeekBench 5 listing also revealed that the Xiaomi smartphone is running Android 13 OS. However, since this is a Xiaomi device, the Xiaomi 13 would obviously have MIUI 14 custom skin on top of the base OS.

Xiaomi 13 Expected Features And Launch In India

The Xiaomi 13 series should include the base Xiaomi 13 variant and the Xiaomi 13 Pro Android smartphones. Previous reports have indicated the smartphones will have a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. There could be a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling on both devices. Leica reportedly will be powering the lenses.

Although Xiaomi hasn't confirmed anything yet, rumors claim the Chinese smartphone company could launch the Xiaomi 13 series as early as December 1, 2022. As India is a big market for Xiaomi, the company wouldn't delay launching the aforementioned smartphones in the country.

The devices from the Xiaomi 13 series would compete with the Samsung Galaxy S23, the iQOO 11 Pro, and several other devices that are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.