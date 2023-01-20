Xiaomi 13 Pro To Launch Soon In India; Clears Indian BIS Certification

Xiaomi released its flagship Xiaomi 13 series in its home country, China, back in December. The series comprises the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xioami 13 Pro smartphones. As per a leakster, the top dog of the series, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, has now cleared the Indian BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) certification, hinting that a launch in India is on the horizon.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: BIS Certification

The Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone was spotted with the model number Xiaomi 2210132G in the BIS database. The Xiaomi 13 Pro along with the Xiaomi 13 is expected to break cover at the MWC 2023, which will be held in sunny Barcelona on February 27, 2023. We can expect the devices to be launched simultaneously in the Indian market as well. In the meantime, let's see what the Xiaomi 13 Pro would bring to the table.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro adorns a premium metal frame and a curved display. It comes with options of a leather back or a ceramic rear panel. The device sports a curved 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with a resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which also powers the iQOO 11, OnePlus 11, and the Vivo X90 Pro+ devices. On the optics front, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a triple rear camera setup comprising a Leica-tuned Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS. The primary sensor is accompanied by a 50MP telephoto shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a 3.2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by a 32MP front-facing sensor.

Some other noteworthy features of the Xiaomi 13 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an IP68 rating for water/dust resistance, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS (L1+L5), NFC, UFS 4.0 memory, and a USB Type-C port among others. The device is powered by a 4820mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone was launched at a starting price of around ₹60,000 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant in China. Expect it to be priced similarly in the Indian market.