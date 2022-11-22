Xiaomi 13 Leak Reveals Camera Setup; 50MP Sony Cameras with OIS Incoming

Xiaomi 13 is among the list of devices launching with the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, at least that's what the rumors suggest. While the launch details are still under wraps, a new leak discloses the alleged details of Xiaomi 13's camera. Can the new Xiaomi device take on the competition with its advanced cameras and premium features?

As the name suggests, the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series will succeed the Xiaomi 12 lineup. A new rumor alleged that Xiaomi could skip the number 13 and directly release the 14 series. However, a Xiaomi executive denied these rumors, confirming that the Xiaomi 13 series will be launching in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi 13 Camera Specs Leaked

Separately, a leak by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station talks about the possible camera details of the Xiaomi 13 vanilla variant, as spotted by MyDrivers. The leak suggests the new Xiaomi smartphone will feature a 50MP primary camera.

The tipster states the Xiaomi 13 would bring in a Sony IMX8xx sensor, without disclosing the possible specs completely. Previous reports claim the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone would feature a triple-camera setup with a 1-inch primary shooter.

What's more, all three camera sensors could be 50MP lenses. However, this could be true only for the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Apart from this, the new leak suggests the Xiaomi 13 will offer OIS (optical image stabilization) support for the primary sensor.

Xiaomi 13 Launch: What to Expect?

The upcoming Xiaomi 13 lineup will likely draw power from the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Xiaomi 13 is tipped to flaunt a 2K display and might offer 120W fast charging support. This will also make the upcoming phone powerful and a tough competitor to other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup.

Tipster DCS also claims the Xiaomi 13 will launch on December 1 in China. It might also debut with MIUI 14, giving users a refreshed OS experience. Besides, Xiaomi is rumored to remove advertisements from its MIUI skin. But nothing has been confirmed just yet. If the Xiaomi 13 is to launch on December 1, it will likely make its way to other markets in the following weeks.