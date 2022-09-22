Xiaomi Civi 2 Renders Released, Launch On September 27

Advertisement

Xiaomi introduced its Civi smartphone in China back in 2021. For the uninitiated, it was a compact, lightweight, and ultra-thin smartphone targeted toward the young and female audiences in the country. Now, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its successor, Xiaomi Civi 2, on September 27, 2022, in China.

While the original Xiaomi Civi never escaped China, there are chances that the new Civi 2 may arrive in the international markets. According to tipster Kacper Skrzypek, it could carry a different moniker when it goes global.

Xiaomi Civi 2: Design, Features

Xiaomi confirmed the launch date of the device and revealed some key aspects of the handset via some renders. Going by the teaser images, it is evident that the Civi 2 will be a female-focussed smartphone. It adorns a unique wave pattern design on the rear panel. The smartphone will be built from premium materials and the brand has confirmed that it will come with a 7.23mm thickness and weight in at 171 grams.

The smartphone comes with a rectangular camera island at the rear housing the triple camera setup. Although Xiaomi hasn't revealed the front side of the device, it would be safe to assume that it will come with a curved display similar to its predecessor. Furthermore, it's expected to feature a punch-hole camera cutout on the display, which will house the selfie camera.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Civi 2 may sport a 6.56-inch curved 10-bit OLED panel, with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The original Xiaomi Civi came with an upper-midrange Snapdragon 778G chipset. The Civi 2 may be powered by Qualcomm's latest 7-series processor, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Expect it to be equipped with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, it might come with a 64MP or 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. The 32MP selfie shooter might be carried over from the original Xiaomi Civi.

Other expected features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C 2.0 port, among others. Expect it to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery under the hood, with 67W fast charging support.

Advertisement
More XIAOMI News

Is Xiaomi Ripping-Off iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island; Which Phone Will Embrace It?

Xiaomi Diwali Sale on Redmi Phones and TVs; Check Offer Price

Redmi Pad Launching Next Month; MediaTek SoC, 2K Display Tipped

Redmi K50i 5G Available for Rs. 21,999; Best Phone in Sub-Rs. 25K Segment?

Xiaomi MIUI Theme Mimicking iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island; New Clones Incoming?

Redmi 11 Prime 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Goes On Sale; Should You Invest In This 5G Phone?

Redmi A1 Launched With Helio A22 SoC For Rs. 6,499; Worth Buying This Affordable Phone?

Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Pad Renders, Key Camera Specs Leaked

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Launched: G For Gaming?

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series India Launch: 4K Resolution, Dolby Atmos And More

Next-Gen Xiaomi Ultra Iteration Will Launch Globally: CEO Lei Jun

Redmi Note 11 SE With Helio G95 SoC, 64MP Quad Cameras Launching Tomorrow: Expected Price, Features
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Xiaomi Xiaomi Civi 2 News Smartphones
Read more...