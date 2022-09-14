Xiaomi MIUI Theme Mimicking iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island; New Clones Incoming?

Android smartphone makers have been working towards eliminating the notch on smartphones for long. However, Apple has taken a different path with its latest flagship phones in the iPhone 14 series to make this happen. The company has replaced the pill-shaped notch with what it calls 'Dynamic Island'. Unsurprisingly, Android OEMs might also consider implementing this feature on their phones and Xiaomi appears to be the first one as a Mi theme developer has duplicated this functionality on Xiaomi phones using an MIUI theme.

For those who are unaware, the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 camouflages the pill-shaped camera housing and provides information on notifications, Bluetooth pairing, calls, timers, and more.

MIUI Theme Replicating Apple's 'Dynamic Island'

A YouTuber Vaibhav Jain has shared a video on Twitter showing the Grumpu UI theme in action. In the video, he notes the MIUI theme is currently in progress and only supports the Chinese language. The theme does a great job hiding the punch-hole selfie camera cutout on the left corner with notifications. However, the theme is unlikely to replicate the same functionality that Dynamic Island can do on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Notably, the MIUI theme engine supports skinning different UI elements and will not allow any significant modifications to the system's behavior. Unlike iPhone, Android's notification system lets users manage alerts from several apps and services relatively easier. Eventually, the Dynamic Island-like feature might not be that useful on these devices, compared to iPhones. However, this theme or any such aspect in the future could suffice for those Android users who want to experience this feature without upgrading to an iPhone.

For now, Xiaomi is silent on this feature and the theme developers claim that the update is under review. It remains to be seen if the Grumpy UI theme will be approved and make its way to the MIUI Themes store. Also, this attempt makes us believe that other Android OEMs could also tap into this feature.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles