Is Xiaomi Ripping-Off iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island; Which Phone Will Embrace It?

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro devices brought several notable features and upgrades including satellite connectivity and the always-on display. However, the Dynamic Island notch grabbed everyone's attention. With this innovative blend of hardware and software coming to the iPhone 14 Pro series, it is inevitable that Android OEMs would replicate this feature in their future offerings. Rumors are rife that Xiaomi will be the first one to mimic this feature on one of its upcoming smartphones.

Already, Xiaomi's MIUI developers are working on similar implementations. They have already started testing this feature for music controls and other notifications and we can expect more developers to join this bandwagon.

Will Xiaomi Implement Dynamic Island Clone?

This speculation rose after Xiaomi China President Lu Weibing took to Weibo asking users if they need a Smart Island. This question came after a user requested Xiaomi to bring the iPhone 14 Pro's highlight design feature in its future offerings. Several users responded they would like to see Xiaomi's take on the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island feature implementation.

Many media reports interpreted that the company is working on introducing this feature on its upcoming devices. Word is that Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi K60 smartphone could ship with the alleged Smart Island feature, which could be its take on the Dynamic Island. However, there are contrary views that Weibing was cutting down responses by saying that this feature is not really necessary on Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi aficionado and tech journalist Kacper Skrzypek, who pointed out a forum post by an MIUI developer, said that the company has currently not planned to implement a Dynamic Island-like feature in its upcoming devices. That said, it looks like the new feature will not make it to Xiaomi's next-gen smartphones. However, the increased demand for this new feature suggests that it won't be surprising for the company to change its decision in the future.