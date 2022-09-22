YouTuber Crashes Car to Test iPhone 14 Pro’s Crash Detection Feature; Was It Worth It?

Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro lineup a few weeks back with unique features like the Dynamic Island notch and crash detection alert. A YouTuber went to all extremes to test the crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 Pro. A GoPro camera and the smartphone were strapped to the car, which was crashed via remote control.

iPhone 14 Pro Crash Detection Feature Explained

The crash detection alert is one of the advanced features launched on the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. The crash detection feature is also available on the next-gen smartwatches, namely the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and also the Apple Watch SE 2.

As the name suggests, the device can detect if you face a severe crash. It can also help connect the user to emergency services and notify emergency contacts. Apple explained that once the iPhone 14 or the Apple Watch detects a crash, it'll begin a 10-second countdown.

If the user doesn't respond to the countdown, the iPhone will play an audio message for the emergency services. The latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates will be shared with the emergency services, indicating to them the severe crash of the user.

YouTuber Tests iPhone 14 Pro With a Crash

It looks like YouTuber TechRax didn't take Apple's word for the crash detection feature, and decided to manually test it out. The video shows the YouTuber strapping the iPhone 14 Pro to a car seat, set on a route to crash into a junked car. The car has also been setup with remote controls, ensuring no one was harmed.

Initially, it appears as though the car detection doesn't work. But just moments later, the crash detection notification pops up. The video also shows the emergency SOS countdown soon after, confirming that the iPhone 14 Pro has a powerful crash detection feature that could help to get aid.