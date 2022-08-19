Moto G32 Review: Basic Features Bundled With Typical Design

Moto G32 Features A Standard Design

There's nothing exceptional about the Moto G32's design. It is almost similar to the other devices we have seen from the company. While there is nothing bad about this design, it is quite repetitive. The device has been launched in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver color options and the former is what we have with us for review.

The curved back panel of the Moto G32 is made of plastic and the frame features a different texture. The Moto G32 is good to hold and offers a great grip but it does not deliver a comfortable one-handed use as it features a tall display. There is a USB Type-C port, a microphone, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille at the bottom edge. There is a volume rocker and a power button at the right and a SIM card tray at the left, which is a pretty usual placement of ports and controls.

Moto G32 Display Is Smooth

Motorola has fitted the G32 with a 6.5-inch FHD+ MaxVision LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is smooth and fluid and comes with Panda Glass 3 protection. With the Widevine L1 certification, the display will not disappoint you with OTT streaming. It has a peak brightness of 600 nits and is viewable even under direct sunlight. Overall, there is no issue with the display and it delivers a decent experience.

Moto G32 Performance

In terms of performance, the Moto G32 gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC teamed up with Adreno 610 GPU. It features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and it would have been better if the company included higher storage capacities. The smartphone misses out on 5G support at a time when the next-generation connectivity is all set to be launched in the country.

The mid-range processor scored decently in the benchmark tests. In the AnTuTu test, it scored 2,38,532 points and in Geekbench 5, it scored 369 and 1439 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. As it is not a powerful device and gaming is not its USP, you can play light games on the Moto G32. If you play heavy games, the device will heat up and will deliver throttled performance.

Moto G32 features a Dolby Atmos-enabled stereo speaker setup, which delivers a good audio performance that enhances the view viewing experience. The speakers sound good and are loud enough at maximum volume levels. However, when used at 100% volume, I could feel some vibration on the rear panel due to its plastic build.

The Moto G62 5G runs Android 12 OS with MyUI custom skin. Unsurprisingly, this offers a near-stock Android experience with its clean and clutter-free UI. You can personalize the phone as you wish similar to other smartphones in the Moto G series.

Moto G32 Camera Could Be Improved

The camera specs of the Moto G32 seem to be impresive on paper as it offers a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with depth function, and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing camer is a 16MP sensor within the punch-hole cutout.

The photos captured in daylight were well lit and captured enough detail. The colors in these photos were also neutral but the objects that were far off the lens had no detail. Though the ultra-wide-angle lens is of help, it suffered from distortion at the edges. The macro sensor seems to be of not much use in the Moto G32. On the other hand, photos captured in low light were average and consisted of a lot of noise and missed the detail. The HDR mode helps to some extent but the overall camera performance could have been better.

Moto G32 Battery Life

The Moto G32 is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery, which is common in this price segment. The battery is complemented by 33W fast charging and there is a bundled charger as well. The battery life is decent enough and I could use the smartphone for nearly 6.5 hours, including games and video streaming. If you are a light user, then the device will last for long hours on a single charge.

While many smartphone makers launch devices in this segment with 18W fast charging options, the Moto G32 sets itself apart with support for 33W and a compatible charger bundled in the box. I could charge the smartphone up to 50% in nearly 30 minutes, which is decent enough.

Moto G32 Verdict: Should You Buy?

The Moto G32 did manage to deliver a decent day-to-day performance with its 5000mAh battery and 33W charger in its price segment. The device will get the Android 13 update and some timely security updates as well. Motorola should try to refine its design language with the upcoming smartphones to make it more appealing.

If you are a heavy gamer, then you shouldn't opt for the Moto G32 though it is ideal for light gamers who have a tight budget. The camera could have been improved to deliver better performance and the addition of stereo speakers is a good thing.