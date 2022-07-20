Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: A Camera-Centric Flagship For Creators

Oppo Reno 8 5G Display Review: Smooth, Lag-Free

The new Oppo Reno 8 5G flaunts a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3, and 8-bit color depth. The display is smooth and is built for all kinds of activities like watching movies or playing games.

I played a couple of casual games on the Oppo Reno 8 5G and the haptics and overall experience with the phone were satisfactory. I also watched a couple of videos on the phone, and the immersive display enhances the overall experience.