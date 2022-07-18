The Good

Premium Streamlined Unibody Design

There's a long list of features that impressed us in our limited testing period. To begin with, the Reno8 Pro has a distinct appearance and feels quite premium. The smartphone has an all-metal and glass construction and comes in two color options- Glazed Green and Glazed Black. We liked the new color finishes, these are not loud and look more sophisticated than those vibrant gradient tones used on previous Reno devices.

The pastel green shade on the Glazed Green variant looks very refreshing. The back of the phone is made out of one single piece of glass, which extends to the gigantic camera module with smoother transitions and contours. The streamlined unibody design feels good to hold.

Despite the metal-glass unibody construction, the Reno8 Pro feels quite lightweight at 183g. It is also the thinnest (7.34mm) Reno-series device to date. The phone offers the humble IP54 rating to offer protection against water and dust.

Oppo Reno8 Pro Display- 6.7-inch Vibrant & Fluid AMOLED Display

The streamlined unibody design is complemented by a flat display. It's a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that produces vibrant colors and offers good viewing angles. It's The screen is HDR10+ certified and supports HDR content streaming on Amazon and HD streaming on Netflix.

The peak brightness levels are good enough to offer a comfortable viewing experience in harsh lighting. Overall, the Reno8 Pro brings an excellent screen for media consumption, reading and web browsing.

Smooth Performance & Feature-Packed Software

The Reno8 Pro draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX 5G SoC. Fabricated on a 5nm process, the eight-core CPU has a maximum clock rate of 2.85 GHz. We are testing the 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) variant with 256GB USF 3.1 storage. The smartphone is running the latest version of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. During our three-day testing, we haven't encountered any bugs or performance issues on the handset.

The handset has excellent haptics (X-axis linear motor), as nappy in-screen fingerprint scanner, and easily handles multitasking and graphics-intensive games. The handset supports 90Hz mode in BGMI. The speaker output is loud and crisp, thanks to dual stereo speakers.

Oppo Reno8 Pro Supports 80W Fast-Charging

The Reno8 Pro supports 80W fast-charging, which is capable of refuelling the phone's 4,500mAh battery cell in less than 30-minutes. Oppo also says that the battery on the Reno8 Pro benefits from the 'Battery Health Engine' that intelligently controls the charging current and voltage to extend the overall battery lifespan.

The Reno8 Pro is said to offer a 1,600 charge-discharge cycle, which roughly translates to up to four years of average daily usage.

The Bad

• The big and mighty camera on the Reno8 Pro cannot record 4K 60fps videos and also lacks optical image stabilization. Even the 50MP primary sensor isn't optically stabilized and videos only get support from EIS.

The lack of OIS is visible in pictures and videos. We noticed blurry shots, grainy pictures and shaky videos while shooting in a handheld format. And guess what, the flagship Reno series handset in 2022 is still stuck with a 2MP macro sensor, which delivers average pictures.

• The Reno8 Pro comes running Android 12 and will mostly support two major Android upgrades and four years of security updates. This flagship device might never receive the Android 15 update, which is a bit disappointing. Brands like Samsung have started offering four years of major software upgrades with their flagship and value-flagship devices.

The X-Factor

Despite some notable omissions, the big and mighty triple-lens camera system on the Reno8 Pro has some unique features, thanks to a dedicated NPU unit developed by Oppo. The 50MP picture mode delivers excellent results. And thanks to Oppo's in-house neural processing unit- MariSilicon X Imaging, the handset delivers some impressive low-light results with both still photography and video recording.

Developed on a 6nm fabrication process, the NPU employs AI computing power (up to 18 Trillion Operations per Second) to improve the camera performance.

While we still noticed visible noise, the AI chip widens the dynamic range and allows the camera setup to capture pleasing pictures and videos in challenging light conditions. The recorded video footage showed better HDR performance and vivid colors than the competition. Overall, the Reno8 Pro probably offers the best-in-class low-light camera in its price segment.

Should You Consider Buying The Oppo Reno8 Pro?

The Reno8 Pro is an impressive product. It aces the design, display, and day-to-day performance. The handset also brings a promising camera setup that delivers good results, especially in difficult light scenarios. The handset also delivers on day-to-day performance. At Rs. 45,999, the Reno8 Pro could be a good purchase if you are looking for a value-flagship smartphone with a premium design, excellent display and crazy fast-charging support.