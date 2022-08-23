Xiaomi 12S Ultra Hands-On Experience: Camera Smartphone To Beat In 2022?

With our testing, we can say that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is currently the best handset in the market to capture Black & White pictures.

Thanks to Leica's exclusive 35mm Black and White Lens mode, the handset captures stunning monochrome pictures. It reminded us of Huawei's Mate and P30-series devices that first introduced the smartphone world to Leica's color science. Once again, the flagships from Vivo, Oppo, and even Samsung cannot match the picture output on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Monochrome shots captured in the standard photo mode also look equally impressive.

Leica’s Exclusive Portrait Modes On A Smartphone

The 12S Ultra also gets Leica's exclusive portrait modes. These include the above-mentioned 35mm Black & White, 50mm Swirly Bokeh, and 90mm Soft Focus. Each plays on a different focal length and delivers mind-blowing results.

The monochrome mode works well for street photography, the 50mm offers a creamy bokeh effect and the 90mm can help you capture some dreamy pictures with the subject showing soft details and mesmerizing background separation. The above sample is shot with 90mm mode.

35mm, 50mm And 90mm Portrait Modes

Now, this camera sample shows a picture taken in the 50mm Leica portrait mode on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Check out the different color hues, shadows of the dancer's dress, and the natural-looking bokeh behind them. The subject separation is spot on. It's hard to believe that the picture is straight from a phone camera. We also took some low-light shots and found the results impressive yet again.

What Else Does Xiaomi 12S Ultra Brings To The Table?

Well, one can almost forget that the 12S Ultra is also a smartphone and has to deliver on other aspects too. Does it? The smartphone leaves no stone unturned when it comes to other key specs such as display, battery, chipset, and storage.

The phone flaunts a stunning 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It feels extremely smooth and allows for immersive video playback and gaming experience. We also didn't face any visibility issues shooting pictures under direct sunlight as the panel can touch a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

Moving on, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra draws power from the current best chipset in the market- the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Fabricated on TSMC's 4nm node, the new SoC is power efficient and at the same time offers noticeable performance upgrades as compared to its predecessor. While we couldn't test how the SoC and the ample 12GB RAM scores in the benchmarks, we can tell that the configuration ensures lag-free performance around the clock.

Smooth Performance All-Day Long

We mostly used the handset for long photography sessions and not even once wenoticed any performance stutter or heating problems. The 12S Ultra seems to offer better thermals than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro, and the Vivo X80 Pro-series flagships. As far as the battery and charging are concerned, the 12S Ultra has a 4,860mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The smartphone is IP68 dust and water resistant and packs dual speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2 support to handle connectivity. Like most Android flagships in 2022, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra also lacks memory expansion and the 3.5mm audio jack.

Final Thoughts On The Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the start of something exciting for the brand and its consumers. It is a pro-grade camera smartphone for photography professionals who are well versed with Leica's ecosystem or photography per se. It makes us sad that the handset won't come to the Indian shores; however, rest assured that the next Xiaomi flagship in India will bring all the goodness of Leica's expertise.

And how about some value flagship Xiaomi smartphones mimicking the same Leica camera modes and utilities? Sounds interesting or too ambitious, well we have to wait for Xiaomi to make it happen.