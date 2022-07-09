List Of Best Sub-10K Tower Speakers In 2022

Tower speakers deserve more attention than they usually get in the cluttered audio segment. Their multipurpose applications make them an excellent household music accessory. They are perfect for family gatherings, karaoke nights, or to enhance the audio of Smart TVs with less powerful audio setups.

Here we have compiled a list of the best affordable tower speakers in India in 2022. These sub-10K tower speakers come well equipped with good audio setups and offer the most required connectivity features. Let's have a look.

1) PHILIPS SPA9075B/94 75 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker (Rs. 9,990)

The SPA9075B/94 is a good blend of style and performance. The 75W Bluetooth tower speaker has a 2.1 channel configuration and a frequency response of 40 Hz - 20 kHz. Currently out-of-stock on Flipkart.com, the tower speaker comes with a 1-year warranty and could be a good purchase for your living room audio setup.

2. Elista ELS ST 8000 - AUFB Single Tower Speaker (Rs. 7,199)

This 'Made in India' tower speaker packs a powerful 80W output that should deliver immersive audio delivery. The tower speaker has an 8-inch woofer and offers volume bass and treble controls to customize the sound output. The powerful speaker comes with a Mic and a myriad of connectivity features to allow for smooth karaoke nights and seamless connectivity with smart TVs, smartphones and tablets.

The ELS ST 8000 - AUFB supports Bluetooth 5.1, FM, Aux and USB. It has RGB lights and comes with a wireless remote controller. The ELS ST 8000 is priced at Rs. 7,199 and will be available through Elista's extensive retail network that consists of over 10,000 outlets.

3. ZEBRONICS ZEB-BT7300RUCF 90 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker- 2 Units (Rs. 7,795)

This two-unit tower speaker set from Zebronics offers an impressive 90W sound output and could be the right companion for your smart TV. Priced at Rs. 7,795 on Flipkart.com, the ZEB-BT7300RUCF offers a 2.0 channel configuration and comes with a 1-year warranty. The tower speaker set has a premium design and supports both wired and wireless connections.

4. ELS ST 8000 Mini Single Tower speaker (Rs. 4,990)

If you are on a tight budget but still don't want to compromise on features and performance, the ELS ST 8000 Mini Single Tower speaker will be a good purchase. Priced affordably at Rs. 4,990, the ST 8000 Mini offers dynamic sound and bass effects with 60W sound output. Regarding connectivity, the single tower speaker supports Bluetooth 5.1, FM, Aux and USB. The speaker comes with remote control and also offers RGB Multi-colour disco LED Lights.

5. Gizmore GIZ ST5000 50 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker (Rs. 3,499)

Last but not least, the GIZ ST5000 tower speaker is another pocket-friendly speaker that produces good sound. Priced at just Rs. 3,499, the Bluetooth tower speaker comes with a wired mic, remote controller and an AUX cable. You can purchase this budget tower speaker from Flipkart.com under a 7-day replacement policy.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles