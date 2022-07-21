Acer has announced a new range of Android 11-powered Smart TVs in India. The new Acer I-series brings smart TVs in four different screen sizes- 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. The 32-inch model features an HD display (1366x768), while the other variants boast Ultra HD screens offering 3840x2160 displays. All four smart TVs support HDR10+ and Dolby Audio to enhance the viewing experience.

Running on Android 11, the new range of Acer Televisions will be available on all major e-commerce platforms & offline retail stores. The following details and specifications will help you better understand all four models.

Acer I-Series Smart TVs Specifications & Features

According to Acer, the new I-series smart TVs feature an edge-to-edge display with a frameless design. The 32-inch model has an HD display with a 1366x768 pixel resolution. The screen can display 16.7 million colours and has HDR10+ and wide colour gamut support. For audio, the 32-inch model has a 24W (12Wx2) high-fidelity speaker system with Dolby Audio support.

The 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models flaunt Ultra HD screens offering a high-resolution- 3840x2160 pixels display with support for 1-billion colors. These panels support HDR10+ with HLG to further improve the visual experience. These three models also get a sound upgrade with a 30W (15x2) high-fidelity speaker setup. The Smart TVs also offer Dolby Audio support.

Some other noteworthy features include- Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation and 4K Upscaling to enhance the TV viewing experience. The Acer I-Series Smart TVs also come with an in-built Smart Blue Light Reduction technology to reduce the blue light exposure to the viewer's eyes during long periods of content consumption.

All four televisions feature a built-in Chromecast and come with 5GHz Wi-Fi for better wireless connectivity. As far as the hardware ports are concerned, the 32-inch model has 2x HDMI, 2x USB and 1x AV Input port, whereas the higher models bring 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports and 1x Av Input port.

Coming onto the hardware, the 32-inch model has 1.5GB RAM and 8GB internal memory, while the bigger screen variants get 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Acer hasn't mentioned the name of the chipset powering the I-series models; however, it is a 1.3GHz 64-Bit SoC featuring 4x Cortex A55 cores, and a Mali G32 GPU to handle graphics.

Acer I-Series Smart TVs Pricing & Competition

The Acer I-series starts at Rs. 19,990 for the 32-inch HD model. The 43-inch UHD variant costs Rs. 34,990, the 50-inch model costs Rs. 40,990 and the flagship 55-inch model is priced at Rs. 47,990. The Smart TVs will be available on all major e-commerce platforms & offline retail stores across the country.

The new Acer Smart TVs will compete against the likes of Xiaomi, Redmi, Motorola, Realme, OnePlus and Nokia smart TVs. These include the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series, Motorola revou range of HD and UHD TVs, OnePlus Y-series TVs and the Redmi Smart TV X-series.

