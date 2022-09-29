Amazon has unveiled the 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube in India with hardware that will surely give most streaming platforms a run for their money. Touted as the most powerful streaming media player yet, the all-new Fire TV Cube adds support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. In addition, Amazon also announced a new Alexa voice-enabled remote controller with a remote finder feature.

Let's get into the details of the all-new Amazon devices.

Amazon 3rd Gen. Fire TV Cube Key Features & Specifications

• The new generation Fire TV Cube is backed by powerful hardware and extends support for all high-end streaming certifications. The streaming platform is powered by a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and can be controlled hands-free with Alexa. According to Amazon, the new SoC ensures a 20% boost in computing performance. You can expect faster app launches, smoother animations, and fluid transitions within the UI.

• Since the new streaming device supports hands-free Alexa, you can get to your favorite channels and apps with simple voice commands. As far as the streaming certifications are concerned, the new Fire TV Cube supports cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, and HDR. It complements the visual experience by adding support for Dolby Atmos Audio. In short, the streaming device is OTT-ready to support all the latest visual and audio streaming standards for the new age content.

• For connectivity, the 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube gets Wi-Fi 6 compatibility and a new Ethernet port to help you set up a wired network connection. The new HDMI input port gives the flexibility to connect compatible set-top boxes and soundbars. With voice commands support, you can also ask Alexa to switch to DTH instead of manually changing inputs.

• Amazon has also added a second USB port for easy connection to compatible webcams for video calling support. With Alexa Communication, you can simply say, "Alexa, call mom" to connect with your close ones from a TV screen at home. The new Fire TV Cube also supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), allowing customers to directly connect to compatible Bluetooth hearing aids.

• Moving on, the 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube also has 'Super Resolution Upscaling' support that can convert HD (720p resolution) content into 4K resolution. Amazon mentions that the upscaled HD content will display greater detail, contrast, and clarity, provided that your TV has a 4K-enabled panel. The new Fire TV Cube supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster and more stable internet connections.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro-Remote Finder Feature, Customizable Buttons, and Backlighting for INR 2,499.

• The new Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

• It integrates a 'Remote Finder' feature to help customers find misplaced remotes more easily. Simply say, "Alexa, find my remote" or use the dedicated Remote Finder button in the Fire TV app, and Alexa Voice Remote Pro's built-in speaker will emit an audible ring to attract your attention.

• The new remote controller features two new customizable buttons. These buttons can be reprogrammed to create one-touch shortcuts to favorite apps, channels, and Alexa voice commands.

• Alexa Voice Remote Pro also includes motion-activated backlit buttons that automatically illuminate when the remote is picked up in low-light settings.

Amazon 3rd Gen. Fire TV Cube & Remote Pro Price & Availability

The all-new Fire TV Cube streaming device is coming soon to India for Rs. 13,999. You can sign up to be notified when it is available at Amazon.in/firetvcube/. And the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for pre-order today on Amazon.in/alexavoiceremotepro/ for Rs. 2,499. You can visit the compatibility checker: Amazon.in/help/firetv/remotecompatibility/ to see which Fire TV devices are compatible with Alexa Voice Remote Pro.