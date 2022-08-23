Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

This might be the best time to upgrade your gaming setup. Amazon is back with the 'Grand Gaming Days' sale just a week after the Freedom sale to offer some exciting deals and offers on gaming products and accessories. During the ongoing sale, the e-commerce giant is offering up to 50% discounts and offers on gaming laptops, gaming consoles & accessories, graphics cards, and monitors.

Additionally, customers can avail of exchange offers and more savings with convenient No-cost EMI plans on premium gaming products. The Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022 has already kickstarted. The event is live until August 24, 2022; therefore, you should rush to the Amazon mobile app or website to grab the best deals on gaming accessories. Here are some interesting deals to check out.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Offers To Check Out

Amazon has announced up to 50 per cent discount on select popular gaming laptops and gaming consoles, accessories, graphics cards, and monitors. The e-commerce giant has also announced an additional 10 per cent instant discount for Federal bank debit and credit card users. During the Grand Gaming Days sale, users will also be able to avail of exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI offers.

Gaming products from popular brands such as Asus, LG, HyperX, Crucial, Cosmic Byte, etc. can be purchased at discounted rates.

• Speaking of the offers, the Asus TUF gaming laptop with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H chipset is available at a discounted price of Rs. 54,990. The gaming machine boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display and has 8GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD.

• You can also consider Lenovo Gaming G-series 24-inch Monitor at just Rs. 15,999 during the sale. This gaming monitor features AMD sync premium technology and a 165Hz refresh rate.

• Third, on our list is the Crucial P3 500GB NVME SSD. It is available at just Rs. 4,299 during the sale period.

• Another lucrative deal is on the LG Nano IPS Ultragear 32-inch gaming laptop. You can buy this 32-inch gaming TV at Rs. 39,999. The key features of this gaming monitor include a 165Hz refresh rate, Nano IPS technology, and AMD FreeSync technology.

• You can also check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop. Running on the Intel Core i7 10th Gen. CPU, the gaming machine is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 59,990.

• The COSMIC Byte CB-GK-18 Firefly keyboard at Rs. 2,099 is also worth giving a chance.

• Zotac's Gaming GEFORCE RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC 12GB is selling at Rs. 37,222 during the sale period. Besides, a range of Zotac products is selling on Amazon.in with noteworthy discounts that you must check out.

Other gaming products that you can buy during the sale period include- HyperX Streamer Starter Pack, HyperX Solocast, Esports MK1000 multicolor LED Backlit Wired TKL mechanical gaming keyboard, Cosmic Byte CB-GK-18 Firefly RGB Ten-Keyless keyboard, and D-Link DIR-615 wireless-N300 router.

