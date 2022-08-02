Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Dates Announced: Offers You Can Get

The online retailer Amazon India just hosted the Prime Day Sale for this year only recently. Within a few days of this sale, it is gearing up for the Great Freedom Festival sale in the country. This upcoming sale on account of Independence Day will be hosted for five days from August 6 to August 10 and here we have listed the offers you can get.

If you did not make any purchase during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 that took place on July 23 and July 24, then you can check out the discounts and offers in the upcoming sale that will kickstart later this week.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Offers

As a part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, the online retailer has teamed up with SBI Bank to provide an instant discount of 10% for buyers. In addition to the discounts offered by Amazon and the partner bank, there will be discounts on select products and limited-time specials that will be accessible between 8 PM and midnight each day during the sale. In addition to these, Amazon India will provide no-cost EMI payment options and other exchange offers.

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, the online retailer will provide up to 40% discount on smartphones, mobiles and accessories. While the names of the devices that will be up for sale at a discount are yet to be revealed, the company is likely to confirm the details in the coming days.

During the sale, there will be up to 75% off on headphones, up to 40% discount on laptops and up to 45% off on tablets. There will be discounts on Amazon devices, including Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers, and Fire TV stick as well. Also, there is a Budget Bazaar with bargain deals priced under Rs. 999, under Rs. 499, under Rs. 199, etc.

