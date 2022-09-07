Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Leak; Here’s When It Will Happen

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is slated to go live later this month and buyers will get enticing discounts on smartphones, laptops, electronics, and other products. While the online retailer confirmed that it is hosting the sale sometime this month, it did not disclose the exact sale date. However, a noted leaker has spilled the beans on when the Amazon sale will happen.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Leak

As per the tweet by leaker Abhishek Yadav, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will begin on September 18 and end on September 29. Flipkart will also host its Big Billion Days Sale around the same time.

Alongside revealing the date of the upcoming Amazon festive season sale, the leaker has shared a screenshot. This appears to be a chat between a user and a customer service executive. It suggests there could be special discounts for students. Furthermore, Amazon has teamed up with SBI to provide a 10% instant discount and a 10% flat cashback on their first purchase during the sale.

Unbelievable Discounts Across Products

Given that both Amazon and Flipkart are offering their festive season discounts this month, it is the right time to purchase products. Buyers who want to upgrade their smartphones can get devices from Apple, Samsung, Realme, iQOO, and OnePlus among others at a great discount. There will be no-cost EMI payment options as well.

Especially, the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart sales are all set to offer lucrative discounts on the previous generation iPhone models, including iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series. As the iPhone 14 launch is slated to happen in a few hours from now, this could be the right time to purchase the older models at the lowest possible pricing.

Moreover, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14 models in a few more days and there is an increased possibility for these latest offerings to go on sale during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles